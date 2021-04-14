B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,484,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,852,420 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.14% of B2Gold worth $10,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Snow Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 2,036,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,404,000 after purchasing an additional 585,573 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,933,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,595,000 after purchasing an additional 120,902 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 455,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 125,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTG shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. B2Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.01.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

