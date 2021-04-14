Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 270 ($3.53). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 499.33 ($6.52).

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

BAB opened at GBX 312.20 ($4.08) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 247.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 260.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36. Babcock International Group has a 12 month low of GBX 196.70 ($2.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 452.20 ($5.91).

In other Babcock International Group news, insider Ruth Cairnie bought 25,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £49,975.20 ($65,292.92).

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.