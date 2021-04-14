Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) Shares Down 1.3%

Bacanora Lithium Plc (LON:BCN)’s share price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 44 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 44.50 ($0.58). 896,917 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,971,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.10 ($0.59).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 42.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 44.24. The company has a quick ratio of 31.06, a current ratio of 31.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56. The company has a market cap of £147.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08.

Bacanora Lithium Company Profile (LON:BCN)

Bacanora Lithium Plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for battery grade lithium carbonates. The company primarily holds 100% interest in the Sonora Lithium project, which consists of 10 mining concessions located in northern Mexico; and the 50% interest in the Zinnwald Lithium project covering an area of 256.5 hectares located in the Alterberg-Zinnwald region of the Eastern Ore Mountains in Germany.

