Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Reaches $46.36 on Top Exchanges

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $398.70 million and $61.62 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Badger DAO coin can now be purchased for about $46.36 or 0.00073765 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00065734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00019355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.41 or 0.00683199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00088817 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00032620 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00036602 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

BADGER is a coin. Badger DAO's total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,599,451 coins. Badger DAO's official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO's official Twitter account is @badgerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

