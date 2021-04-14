Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Short Interest Update

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 309,900 shares, a growth of 146.7% from the March 15th total of 125,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NYSE BCSF traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $15.57. 246,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,998. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.22 and a beta of 1.64. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $15.94.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCSF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Starr International Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 764,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after acquiring an additional 14,513 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 704,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 196,969 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 667,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 82,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 106,458 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 446,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 17,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

