Baker Hughes (BKR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Baker Hughes to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Baker Hughes to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Shares of BKR stock opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $25.64. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays cut Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.62.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.