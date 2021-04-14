Ballew Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of IWD traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.58. 125,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855,937. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.93 and a fifty-two week high of $155.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

