Ballew Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 93.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,876 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.3% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ballew Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $699,409,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $190,571,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $80,839,000. tru Independence LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 31,428.4% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 519,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,229,000 after acquiring an additional 517,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 302.6% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 608,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,100,000 after acquiring an additional 457,198 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,660,458. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.79. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $95.14.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.