Ballew Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 99.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,101 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF accounts for 0.9% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 382,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,881,000 after purchasing an additional 40,164 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,619,000 after purchasing an additional 86,117 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Shares of EZU stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $48.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,741,014 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.42. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.