Ballew Advisors Inc Buys 10,000 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up 0.9% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,255. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.65. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $73.66 and a 12-month high of $134.69. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Several research firms recently commented on AJG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.53.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,482.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

