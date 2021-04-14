Ballew Advisors Inc Buys 116,229 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 99.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,229 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $17,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $821,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,032,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 126,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after buying an additional 19,662 shares during the period. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 32,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period.

BATS EFAV traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.30. 864,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.93 and its 200-day moving average is $71.95. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

