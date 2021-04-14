Ballew Advisors Inc Buys 35,750 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 102.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,750 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.9% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,614 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,784,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,024,000 after purchasing an additional 91,234 shares in the last quarter. Model Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,550.5% during the fourth quarter. Model Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,158 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,278,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,351,000 after purchasing an additional 127,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $117,725,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.80. 284,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,397,512. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.