Ballew Advisors Inc Buys 8,882 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 101.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,882 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYW stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,600. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.64. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $53.52 and a one year high of $94.64.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

