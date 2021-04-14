Ballew Advisors Inc Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 122.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $636,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $803,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $338.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,557,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,676,777. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $203.63 and a one year high of $341.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.