Ballew Advisors Inc Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 99.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $396,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 65,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.65. 12,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,736. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.43. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $112.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

