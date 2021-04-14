Ballew Advisors Inc Has $6.17 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 83.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,377 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 2.3% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 995,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,329,000 after purchasing an additional 38,135 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $71.07. 4,524,416 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.85.

