Ballew Advisors Inc Invests $5.01 Million in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 107,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,000. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc owned 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

GDXJ traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $48.37. 136,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,346,078. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $65.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.60.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

