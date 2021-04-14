Ballew Advisors Inc Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000. Ballew Advisors Inc owned 0.58% of ProShares Short Russell2000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RWM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth about $2,754,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 4th quarter worth about $2,716,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 4th quarter worth about $1,549,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 4th quarter worth about $1,347,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,192,000.

NYSEARCA:RWM traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.56. 59,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,924. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $47.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.84.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

