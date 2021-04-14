Ballew Advisors Inc Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $33,959,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $21.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,220.06. The company had a trading volume of 28,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,890. The company has a market cap of $149.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 790.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,166.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1,129.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $461.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,312.09.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

