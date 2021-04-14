Ballew Advisors Inc Purchases 21,442 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 100.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,442 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc owned about 0.07% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $436,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 46,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 433.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 44,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period.

FV stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,679. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.47. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $46.35.

