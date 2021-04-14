Ballew Advisors Inc Purchases 3,231 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises 1.7% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

MBB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.58. 13,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,272. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.73. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.