Ballew Advisors Inc Purchases 4,750 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 90.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

DVY stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.76. 12,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,834. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $116.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.53 and a 200-day moving average of $101.03.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

