Ballew Advisors Inc Purchases 8,586 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 96.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.88. The company had a trading volume of 83,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,703. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.13.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

