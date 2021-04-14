Ballew Advisors Inc Raises Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 91.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,701 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.58. The stock had a trading volume of 561,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,802,363. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.46. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.