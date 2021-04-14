Banano (BAN) Market Cap Achieves $12.50 Million

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last week, Banano has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. Banano has a market capitalization of $12.50 million and approximately $65,360.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can now be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Banano alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00068847 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00064169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00019422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.38 or 0.00274010 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Banano

Banano is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,446,152 coins and its circulating supply is 1,211,834,708 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.