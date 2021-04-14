Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Short Interest Down 57.1% in March

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

BCTF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.25. 102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,615. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Bancorp 34 has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts and related services, including online cash management.

