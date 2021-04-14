BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $255.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.86 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect BancorpSouth Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BancorpSouth Bank stock opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. BancorpSouth Bank has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $35.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

Separately, Hovde Group raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

