BancorpSouth Bank to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.77 per share for the year.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $255.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.86 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BancorpSouth Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

NYSE BXS opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.32. BancorpSouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 72,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 81,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

