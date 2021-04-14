Bank of America Reiterates Buy Rating for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $600.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HUBS. Cannonball Research increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.79.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot stock traded up $11.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $536.01. 7,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,684. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.77. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $133.23 and a twelve month high of $547.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of -290.05 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total transaction of $986,871.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,468,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $3,283,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,119 shares in the company, valued at $253,877,925.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,706 shares of company stock valued at $18,984,218. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,034,349,000 after buying an additional 434,219 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 481,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,992,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,782,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,711,000 after purchasing an additional 52,166 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.