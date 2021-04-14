Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

NYSE:BOH opened at $89.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.62. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $99.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $164.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.07 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

In related news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

