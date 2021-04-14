Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKRIY opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $5.07.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

