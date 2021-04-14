Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its target price increased by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.90. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.14.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $266.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OZK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 700.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 573.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

