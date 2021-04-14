Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Citigroup

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $37.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OZK. Truist upped their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of OZK stock traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $39.97. 22,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.90. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $45.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average is $33.14.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $266.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.03 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 700.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 573.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

