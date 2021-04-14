Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Short Interest Update

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the March 15th total of 120,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 76.7 days.

BKIMF remained flat at $$6.92 during midday trading on Wednesday. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $7.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

