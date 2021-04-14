Banner (BANR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $144.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.41 million. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, analysts expect Banner to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BANR opened at $54.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.61. Banner has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $60.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BANR shares. Stephens started coverage on Banner in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Banner from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other Banner news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $67,322.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

