Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to announce $143.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $141.98 million to $144.60 million. Banner posted sales of $138.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full year sales of $564.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $558.90 million to $570.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $560.84 million, with estimates ranging from $547.23 million to $582.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $144.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.41 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Banner in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upgraded Banner from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $54.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banner has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $60.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.44%.

In other Banner news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $67,322.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banner in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Banner by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter worth about $21,032,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Banner by 1,661.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 35,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

