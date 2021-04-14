Bao Finance (BAO) Reaches Market Cap of $41.99 Million

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 14th. In the last week, Bao Finance has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $41.99 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00067118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.76 or 0.00265156 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.30 or 0.00723927 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00024781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,465.98 or 0.99321684 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $549.06 or 0.00873013 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

