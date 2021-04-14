Barclays Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €620.00 Price Target

ASML (EPA:ASML) received a €620.00 ($729.41) price target from stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €518.00 ($609.41) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €534.00 ($628.24) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €540.00 ($635.29) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €540.00 ($635.29) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €465.17 ($547.25).

