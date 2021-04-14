Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY)

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS TKAYY traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 50,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,157. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $8.48 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

