Bard Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 641,153 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $85,074,000. Apple makes up 8.5% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 303.6% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 293,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,268,000 after acquiring an additional 221,026 shares during the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $4,546,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 116,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $134.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.36 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

