Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $3.64 Million Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,429 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,000. Apple accounts for approximately 1.2% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Apple by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 303.6% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 293,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,268,000 after acquiring an additional 221,026 shares during the period. Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $4,546,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 116,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $134.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.19. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.36 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

