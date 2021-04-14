Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities restated an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective (down from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.33.

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$26.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$47.02 billion and a PE ratio of 16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.14. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$23.63 and a 52-week high of C$41.09.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.10 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

In other Barrick Gold news, Director John Lawson Thornton purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,625,955.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,775,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$46,622,547.86.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.