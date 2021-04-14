Barrington Research Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Landec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 8th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). Barrington Research also issued estimates for Landec’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Landec alerts:

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%.

LNDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of LNDC opened at $10.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98, a PEG ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71. Landec has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $12.24.

In other Landec news, CEO Albert D. Bolles acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $109,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,948.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $176,020 over the last 90 days. 11.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNDC. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Landec by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Landec by 444.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Landec by 894.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Landec during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Landec by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.