Base Protocol (BASE) Trading 22.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.53 million and approximately $122,663.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.36 or 0.00003758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00064344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00019188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.56 or 0.00682545 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00088766 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00032454 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00036345 BTC.

Base Protocol Coin Profile

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 3,383,898 coins and its circulating supply is 2,337,188 coins. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

