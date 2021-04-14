Basic Attention Token (BAT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $575.49 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.48 or 0.00002351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $2.21 billion and $575.49 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00064169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00019422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $432.02 or 0.00686737 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00088420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00032445 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00036354 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token is a coin. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,816,441 coins. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars.

