BASIC (BASIC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $50,425.00

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $46.99 million and $50,425.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BASIC has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BASIC coin can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00064410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00019354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.69 or 0.00687803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00089188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00032307 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00036724 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 4,965,151,055 coins. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

