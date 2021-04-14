Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) SVP Andrew Frye Sells 10,999 Shares

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BAX stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.64. The company had a trading volume of 121,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $95.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.02 and a 200 day moving average of $79.64. The company has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.87.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

