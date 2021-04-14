Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $86.22

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $86.22 and traded as high as $104.50. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $104.50, with a volume of 779 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

The firm has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.22.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

