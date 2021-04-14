Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Trading Down 6.6%

Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF)’s stock price fell 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89. 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 35,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BYLTF)

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

