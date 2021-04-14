Beam (BEAM) Price Reaches $1.63 on Top Exchanges

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One Beam coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00002577 BTC on exchanges. Beam has a market cap of $139.56 million and approximately $103.60 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded up 46.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Beam

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 85,858,840 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

